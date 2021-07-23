Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.00 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Grin has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and $2.66 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,165.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,015.80 or 0.06266886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.01357409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00368032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00136234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.08 or 0.00609586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.00381922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.66 or 0.00291165 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 79,140,540 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

