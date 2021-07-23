Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,933 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.52% of Grocery Outlet worth $18,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $518,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

