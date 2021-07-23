Grumpy.finance Price Down 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $776,816.08 and $4,284.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.11 or 0.00861900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,496,321,144,349 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

