Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0077 per share on Sunday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

