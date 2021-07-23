Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Acquires 3,000 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,734. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $409.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
