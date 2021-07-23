Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Acquires 3,000 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,734. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $409.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

