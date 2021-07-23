Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 508.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,549 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of Guardant Health worth $41,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $120,167.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,580,525.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,716 shares of company stock worth $3,562,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.61. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

