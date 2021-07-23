Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40.

About Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

