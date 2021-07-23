Guider (GDR) Price Hits $0.0000

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Guider has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Guider coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $8,112.94 and approximately $12.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00840853 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

