Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $9.15 million and $16,049.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00369686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 549,470,952 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

