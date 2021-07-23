GYEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $63,716.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $20.18 million and $63,716.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00103632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00143000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,433.69 or 1.00183099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

