H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Danske raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

HLUYY stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.72. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

