Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 87,294 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of Haemonetics worth $20,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

