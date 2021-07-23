Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Hamilton Lane worth $33,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 732,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,869,000 after buying an additional 109,583 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

