Harbour Energy plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

HBRID has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

HBRID stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

