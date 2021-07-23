Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Holdings Increased by Thunderbird Partners LLP

Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 203.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson comprises approximately 7.7% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP owned approximately 1.48% of Harley-Davidson worth $90,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 157,635 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. 29,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

