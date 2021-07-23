Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Harmonic’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 693,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 143.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,595 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

