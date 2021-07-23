Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $737.03 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $737.03 million and approximately $27.81 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00085611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.33 or 0.00869899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,114,403,520 coins and its circulating supply is 10,327,520,520 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

