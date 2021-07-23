Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.55% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 61.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 182.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 154,982 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 36.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.82. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $64,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 130,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $2,861,844.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 596,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,021,727. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HARP. cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

