Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits Market Cap of $51.57 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $51.57 million and $938,360.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $87.16 or 0.00258813 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011003 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000751 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 630,363 coins and its circulating supply is 591,707 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

