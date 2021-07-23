Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 175 at Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of LON HWG traded up GBX 16.19 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 162.69 ($2.13). 110,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.50. The stock has a market cap of £525.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

