Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 156.28 ($2.04), with a volume of 35264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.91).

HWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.10) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £504.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

