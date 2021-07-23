Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HWG. Peel Hunt reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

LON HWG opened at GBX 157.18 ($2.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.50. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a market capitalization of £507.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

