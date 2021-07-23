HashCoin (HSC) Achieves Market Cap of $386,005.53

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $386,005.53 and $23,409.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00872519 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About HashCoin

HSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

