Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0001

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.28 million and $112,900.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00049311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.20 or 0.00866362 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.