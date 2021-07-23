Hathor Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.27 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Hathor has a market cap of $74.89 million and $3.27 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00101205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00140466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,851.24 or 1.00195483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

