Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $49.13 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.13 million and $732,912.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.43 or 0.00010173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,672.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.58 or 0.06294626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.56 or 0.01361797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00373287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00134652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.51 or 0.00604361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00376093 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00294255 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,342,749 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.