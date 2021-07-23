Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Cap of $47.75 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00010285 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.75 million and approximately $839,752.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,374.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,063.28 or 0.06373193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.54 or 0.01366936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00369393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00137328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.00616906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00382088 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00294820 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,339,662 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

