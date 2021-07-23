HC Wainwright Analysts Give Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) a C$4.00 Price Target

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has been assigned a C$4.00 target price by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark set a C$2.30 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

GRN stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.77.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.