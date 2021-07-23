HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 2.6% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Appaloosa LP owned about 0.29% of HCA Healthcare worth $178,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.86.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 305,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,311,465 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $247.86. 12,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,144. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

