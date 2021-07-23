H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Up to $31.73

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.73, but opened at $32.61. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 1,863 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,582,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

