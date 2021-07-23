Head to Head Analysis: MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) vs. Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neogen has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Neogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Neogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Neogen has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential downside of 56.18%. Given Neogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neogen is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Neogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 122.54 -$17.58 million N/A N/A Neogen $468.46 million 9.78 $59.47 million $0.57 75.07

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Neogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99% Neogen 13.00% 7.67% 7.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Neogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Neogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neogen beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation. The Animal Safety segment includes a line of consumable products marketed to veterinarians and animal health product distributors. The Corporate and eliminations segment refers to the corporate assets, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, current and deferred tax accounts, and overhead expenses not allocated to specific business segments. The company was founded on June 30, 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, MI.

