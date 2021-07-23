Head-To-Head Analysis: Pharvaris (PHVS) & The Competition

Pharvaris (NASDAQ: PHVS) is one of 865 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pharvaris to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pharvaris and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A N/A N/A Pharvaris Competitors -2,680.16% -112.45% -27.44%

69.2% of Pharvaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pharvaris and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pharvaris Competitors 4771 18001 39493 770 2.58

Pharvaris presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 228.95%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 55.97%. Given Pharvaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharvaris and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A -$29.68 million -2.36 Pharvaris Competitors $1.71 billion $122.54 million -2.39

Pharvaris’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pharvaris. Pharvaris is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pharvaris beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

