Head-To-Head Contrast: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) & Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eli Lilly and and Kronos Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and 0 2 11 1 2.93 Kronos Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus target price of $231.29, indicating a potential downside of 5.03%. Kronos Bio has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.76%. Given Kronos Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Eli Lilly and.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eli Lilly and and Kronos Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and $24.54 billion 9.52 $6.19 billion $7.93 30.71 Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$88.44 million ($3.75) -5.83

Eli Lilly and has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio. Kronos Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eli Lilly and and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and 23.91% 132.28% 16.36% Kronos Bio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eli Lilly and beats Kronos Bio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity. The Oncology products consist of Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. The Immunology products include Olumiant and Taltz. The Neuroscience products consist of Cymbalta, Emgality, Reyvow, and Zyprexa. The Other therapies include Bamlanivimab, Cialis, and Forteo.The company was founded by Eli Lilly on May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

