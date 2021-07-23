Head to Head Survey: TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) & Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and Liberty TripAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $478.05 million 5.92 $34.53 million N/A N/A Liberty TripAdvisor $604.00 million 0.47 -$238.00 million N/A N/A

TaskUs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TaskUs and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 1 8 0 2.89 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.87%. Given TaskUs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs N/A N/A N/A Liberty TripAdvisor -97.11% 5.22% 2.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content for various proposals (removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content); and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. Its clients include online or app-based businesses transforming industries, such as ride-sharing, e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, streaming media, and online digital marketplaces. TaskUs, Inc. was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

