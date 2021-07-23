Head to Head Survey: Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) vs. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weatherford International and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $102.98 million 3.90 -$29.34 million ($0.15) -58.60

Weatherford International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Weatherford International and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 2 1 0 2.33

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $10.65, indicating a potential upside of 21.16%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure -13.64% -4.55% -3.51%

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed-loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; drilling tools and rental equipment services; and re-entry, fishing, wellbore cleaning, and well abandonment services, as well as multilateral well systems. Weatherford International plc was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names. It serves oil and natural gas exploration and production, and oilfield service companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

