Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Trading Up 2.2%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 9,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 33,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDDRF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

