Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 575,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

