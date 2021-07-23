Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Raised to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

Shares of PEAK opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

