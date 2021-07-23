Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 7320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

PEAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.59.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.08.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

