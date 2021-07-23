Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 15.2% Lower This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $133.86 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00053253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002433 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00032923 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00235447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00033965 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005674 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,848,956,417 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

