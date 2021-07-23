HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.91 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $317.75 million and $137,950.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004398 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00034712 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001035 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00046999 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036810 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

