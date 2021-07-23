HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €89.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €89.00 ($104.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €89.59 ($105.41).

HFG traded up €2.86 ($3.36) during trading on Friday, reaching €83.54 ($98.28). The company had a trading volume of 501,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a PE ratio of 35.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is €79.48. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 52 week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

