Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 3,389 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 102.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 144.8% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $80,999,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.80.

MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $286.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

