HempCoin Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $66.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,507.94 or 1.00082317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00034495 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009600 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,769,599 coins and its circulating supply is 262,634,449 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

