Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.78

Shares of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and traded as low as $4.54. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 357,933 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3996 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

About Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

