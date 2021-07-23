Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $143.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

HRI traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $116.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23. Herc has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth $152,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Herc by 2,797.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Herc by 53.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after buying an additional 144,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,502 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

