Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital comprises 1.0% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Hercules Capital worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 142,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.19. 890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,794. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

