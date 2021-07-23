Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $653.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

