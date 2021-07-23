Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by 56.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HFWA stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $805.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

