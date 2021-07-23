Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Shares of HFWA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. 2,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,139. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $813.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.